A 'face mask' is a common penalty in what sport? The penalty explained

Every sport has rules that govern the players' conduct on the field. Infringing the rules leads to a penalty, which is a handicap imposed on a team or player. One of the common penalties is a 'face mask'. So a 'face mask' is a common penalty in what sport?

If you love sports, you may have heard about a 'face mask'. The term is common in high-contact sports that require players to wear face masks when playing. Understand how this offence is applied and what it means to players or teams involved.

A 'face mask' is a common penalty in what sport?

Face masking is a common penalty in American football, which is famous for the National Football League (NFL).

It is also used in other sports that require participants to wear face masks, like hockey. The name comes from the players' need to wear masks or helmets to protect their heads during the game.

One of the football game rules is that NFL players are not allowed to use their helmets to hit other athletes. Helmets are strictly protective gear in football.

Face mask explained

Over the past few years, many leagues have used face mask penalties to ensure a safe environment for all contestants. However, many do not understand the reasons or mistakes that warrant the penalty.

The face mask penalty occurs when a player grabs, pulls, twists, or grabs another player's helmet or facemask. The sanction is issued regardless of whether the contact happens accidentally or intentionally.

Previously, accidental contact by players was generally overlooked. But nowadays, any contact is penalised to provide a safe environment for all athletes.

Penalties for face masking

Face masking attracts major penalties at all levels of the game. In a football game, the team that causes the offence is penalised 15 yards. This means the team offended gets an automatic first down. There are two face mask penalties in the NFL. They are:

Major penalty

This punishment is given when a football player pulls, grabs, or grasps an opponent's face mask. It is the same in youth, college, and high school football.

Minor penalty

This sanction is given for slight contact. The offence team would only be penalised 5 yards. However, this penalty has been eliminated recently, and only major face-masking penalties are called.

Similar penalties

Besides face masking, there are other similar punishments known by different names. These penalties are done in specific situations.

Illegal use of hands

These penalties are called when players use their hands on an opponent's helmet. This involves blocking another player using hands by getting them on the player's helmet or mask. The illegal use of hands is typically considered a personal foul penalty, and the team committing the offence receives a 15-yard penalty.

Roughing the passer

This sanction protects quarterbacks as they attempt to throw passes. It is given when an athlete makes contact with a quarterback by knocking them down and making contact with their helmet. This penalty leads to a 15-yard penalty for the offensive team.

This penalty is a suitable punishment when a player grasps, twists, pushes, or pulls an opponent's helmet, hindering or controlling the player.

What is a common penalty for a face mask?

This act is illegal because it risks injury to the player. The punishment is 15 yards to the other team.

What is a face-masking penalty in hockey?

Just like football, ice hockey players wear masks or helmets. The face mask penalty is called when a competitor grabs or holds another player's helmet. This could result in injury to the player, hence the penalty.

Many people often wonder, "A 'face mask' is a common penalty in what sport?" Face masking is a penalty in American football and hockey. In football, the penalty applies when a player grabs, pulls, or twists an opponent's face mask or helmet.

