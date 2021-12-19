Boubacar Kamara's deal with French club Marseille is expected to expire at the end of the ongoing season

The midfielder is, therefore, free to enter talks with potential suitors at the beginning January

Man United are keen to strengthen in central midfield and Kamara has been identified as an ideal candidate

Barcelona, Wolves, and Newcastle are some of the other clubs the Frenchman has been linked with

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced talks to complete the signing of Marseille star Boubacar Kamara in January.

Boubacar Kamara's deal with Marseille is expected to expire at the end of the ongoing season. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Kamara's impressive performances have seen him court interest from Europe's big guns - including Barcelona, Wolves, and Newcastle United.

Barca were believed to be the leading contenders for the services of the 22-year-old but reports now suggest they have fallen behind the Red Devils.

SPORTbible claims United are now in a pole position to complete the signing of the Frenchman in the first few days of the January window transfer.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to the publication citing Daily Express, the Old Trafford dwellers are already in advanced talks to seal the transfer.

The central midfield position is understood to be one of the key areas of focus to strengthen at Old Trafford, with Ralf Rangnick keen to solidify the department.

West Ham United's Declan Rice had previously been touted as an ideal candidate for the role, but the Hammers' demand of £80million for his services is likely to be an obstacle.

Kamara, therefore, represents a cheaper option for United, with the midfielder free to talk to other clubs next month given his contract at the Stade Velodrome expires in June 2022.

Should the Marseille star complete a move to Old Trafford in January, he would become Rangnick's first signing at the club.

Ralf Rangnick reportedly wants Haidara as his first Man United signing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that RB Leipzig star Amadou Haidara could reportedly become Ralf Rangnick's first signing at Man United.

Rangnick was reportedly named the new United boss to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who was sacked after a string of poor results.

The German's appointment was confirmed last Monday and he is set to take charge until the end of the season.

It is understood the tactician is unlikely to spend heavily in the upcoming winter transfer window, with United already boasting of a strong squad depth.

However, Metro UK reports the Red Devils could bring in Haidara in January should they be ready to splash £32million for the striker.

The Leipzig ace who has a dream to play in the Premier League has a release clause that will come into effect in the summer.

Source: Legit.ng