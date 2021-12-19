Arsenal are currently without a captain after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was axed from the role

Frenchman Alexander Lacazette has already been touted as Aubameyang's possible replacement

However, the 30-year-old believes the Gunners have at least four more players who can fill the shoes

Alexandre Lacazette has named four Arsenal teammates who have the desired credentials to lead the Gunners without a permanent captain.

Arsenal are currently without a captain after Aubameyang was axed from the role. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The north London club are currently without a skipper after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of the captaincy by Mikel Arteta.

Aubameyang was axed from the role over what was described as "a discipline breach" before he was dropped from the squad altogether.

The Gabonese striker is said to be training away from his teammates presently, with Arteta remaining coy on when he will reintegrate him back to the squad.

In his absence, Lacazette has been wearing the armband, with the Frenchman managing to inspire the side to victory in their latest outing in the Premier League against Leeds United.

While the former Monaco star is among the contenders to succeed Aubameyang as Arteta's main man, Lacazette believes there are actually four more teammates who can take the role.

"Yes, there are quite a few. Big Gabi [Gabriel] has got a huge presence and leadership at the back for example," Lacazette pointed out.

"Ben White, as well, is a leader at the back. He’s maybe more quiet but by the way he plays he can be a good leader and I think [with] age that will build up more.

"Also [Albert] Sambi Lokonga

"Also I think Kieran Tierney has been a captain in the past, maybe for the national team so you can see we have plenty of leaders in the squad," he added.

