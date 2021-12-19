Christian Eriksen is currently a free agent after his contract with Inter Milan was mutually terminated

Inter had no choice but to let go of the midfielder as he cannot continue playing in Serie A due to his heart condition

Eriksen is understood to be desperate to continue playing at the top level, with his agent revealing he already has several offers

Newcastle United have been backed to make a gamble for the Dane, with a possible return to Spurs also mooted

An unnamed Premier League club has reportedly made contact with Christian Eriksen's agent over the possible transfer of the midfielder.

Eriksen is understood to be desperate to continue playing at the top level, with his agent revealing he already has several offers. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Eriksen is currently a free agent after Inter Milan terminated his contract over his health issues.

The Danish star cannot be allowed to play in Serie A as he is fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD).

Eriksen was fitted with the ICD after he suffered a cardiac arrest while in action for Denmark during the Euro 2020 tournament in the summer.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

At just 29, the former Tottenham Hotspur ace is understood to be desperate to continue playing at the top level.

However, rules in the Italian league dictate that he cannot play with a heart condition.

This left Inter with no choice but to terminate his contract so he can join another club on a free transfer when the January window opens.

Metro UK reports the midfielder has been training with boyhood side OB in Odense, with his agent, Martin Schoots, revealing they have received offers from several clubs.

It is understood a Premier League club is among those who have expressed a desire to sign Eriksen.

Newcastle United, who are expected to spend big in January are among the clubs who could take a gamble for the Dane.

A return to Spurs that could see him link up with his former Inter boss Antonio Conte has also been mooted.

Sergio Aguero retires

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sergio Aguero has finally announced his retirement from the game of football emotionally due to heart issues which he has been battling with at Spanish side Barcelona.

It was in October that the Argentine striker was diagnosed of cardiac arrhythmia and the former Manchester City striker has been placed on medical treatment ever since then.

After spending 10 years at Manchester City, Sergio Aguero moved to Barcelona in the summer with the hopes that he would play with Lionel Messi at Camp Nou.

Disappointingly, Barcelona chiefs were unable to register Lionel Messi for the ongoing Spanish La Liga season as he moved to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Source: Legit