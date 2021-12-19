Man City, Liverpool, and Chelsea have emerged as clear favourites to win the Premier League title this season

And while Chelsea have stuttered in the title race in recent weeks, Liverpool have proved to be a thorn in the flesh for City

However, Tony Cascarino believes Pep Guardiola's charges have what it takes to win the crown once again this term

Former Chelsea star Tony Cascarino has backed Man City to retain their Premier League crown this season.

City are among the frontrunners for the domestic title this term but will be wary of stiff competition from Liverpool and Chelsea.

The title race is already slowly taking shape, with the three sides pulling away from the chasing pack.

Man City are currently topping the standings with 41 points, just one ahead of second-placed Liverpool, with third-placed Chelsea trailing them by four points.

Unlike the Blues who have stuttered in recent weeks, both Liverpool and City have been enjoying a fine run of results, with the former winning six straight top-flight matches.

While there is little separating the three frontrunners, Cascarino contends City are on course to retaining the Premier League crown.

The former Blues striker further claimed triumph by Pep Guardiola's side will be by a great margin of at least 10 points.

"If Liverpool finish above City, I think it would be their biggest achievement in recent history because City are an exceptional team," Cascarino told talkSPORT.

"I think it’ll be a major achievement if Liverpool can even keep pace with them because I just can’t see Man City going into games and losing," he added.

Supercomputer predicts final 2021/22 Premier League table, Man City to win title

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Boffin supercomputer has backed Man City to win the 2021/22 Premier League title for the second year running.

Man City currently enjoy a one-point advantage over second-placed Liverpool, with Chelsea in third, four points behind in what promises to be a three-horse race.

However, following their 7-0 win over Leeds United, a supercomputer has given Man City an upperhand of being crowned champs once again.

The prediction is very much in tandem with that of bettingexpert.com, who have City at 1/2 as favourites to take the title.

City, apparently, will come in ahead of Liverpool, who have been tipped to finish second but are still rated as favourites to rival Pep Guardiola's side for the title.

Despite their dominance from the opening weeks of the season, the supercomputer believes Chelsea will fall short in the title race and seal a third-place finish.

The top four fight has been projected to pit four teams including Man United, West Ham, Tottenham, and Arsenal.

However, it is United who have been given the best chance to seal a Champions League spot, with West Ham and Spurs settling for a Europa League place.

