Samuel Chukwueze came off the bench to wrap up maximum points for Villarreal in their 3-1 win against Real Sociedad

Chukwueze's effort was his second goal in the Spanish top-flight in this campaign and his third across all competitions

Villarreal have moved up to 10th in the La Liga table with 22 points after 17 matches following the victory

Samuel Chukwueze scored his second goal in the space of three days as Villarreal came from a goal down to beat Real Sociedad 3-1 on Saturday, December 19.

Chukwueze came off the bench for Yeremy Pino just on the hour-mark and went on to wrap up maximum points for the Yellow Submarine with his 96th-minute effort.

Chukwueze celebrates with teammates after scoring Villarreal's third goal against Real Sociedad. Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce

Source: Getty Images

Alexander Isak gave Real Sociedad the lead in the 32nd minute from a solo effort but Villarreal equalized six minutes later thanks to a smart header from Gerard Moreno.

Shortly after the start of the second half, Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Yeremy Pino.

Villarreal capitalized on the one-man advantage as Moreno grabbed his second goal in the 68th minute.

The Spaniard also provided the assist for Chukwueze in the 96th minute who scored from close range to secure maximum points for Villarreal.

Chukwueze's effort at the Reale Arena was his second goal in the Spanish top-flight in this campaign and his third across all competitions.

He found the back of the net in Wednesday's Copa del Rey victory over Sanluqueno which ended in a 7-0 thrashing.

The 22-year-old who returned from a five-month injury layoff in October, has made 10 league appearances for Unai Emery's side.

Meanwhile, Villarreal have moved up to 10th in the La Liga table with 22 points after 17 matches and they battle Alaves next in a league fixture on December 21.

