Augustine Eguavoen is already preparing for the AFCON tournament which kicks off on January 9 in neighbouring Cameroon

The tactician has hinted that he will likely extend invitation to about five new players to join the team’s camp

According to the ex-international, 90 percent of the players in the team have been together and he will stick with them

Interim coach Augustine Eguavoen has disclosed that he is working on inviting about five new players to the Super Eagles ahead of the forthcoming AFCON tournament.

The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group D of the competition which starts on January 9, alongside Egypt, Sudan and Guniea-Bissau.

Reports have it that the team’s camp will be thrown open at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo as from December 28.

Augustine Eguavoen hints on inviting more players to the Super Eagles. Photo: Ben Radford

And in a recent interview with Brila FM, Eguavoen was quoted by Complete Sports saying he will extend invitation to a few players for the tournament.

Eguavoen said:

“90 percent of the players in the team have been together, we’ll stick with the team that has been together, but we will bring in a few maybe 5. Only a few new faces will get called up.

“Our players aren’t as bad as some of the results may have appeared.

“I hate to say it was a problem, but we want to inject discipline. Something went wrong and we have to fix that.”

Eguavoen reacts to Gernot Rohr’s sack

Meanwhile, Eguavoen who was recently appointed as interim coach of the Super Eagles has expressed shock at the sacking of his predecessor, Gernot Rohr.

Eguavoen who also expressed his surprise at his appointment during a recent interview said he never anticipated the sack of Rohr, despite speculations that he was going to be axed.

The tactician was in charge of the Eagles for five years, four months and 10 days making him officially the longest-serving coach of the team.

Prior to his appointment as interim coach, Eguavoen was the technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Rohr faults NFF for sacking him

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has lamented that despite taking as much as 20 percent pay cut from his salary, the payments were not always coming.

The Franco-German tactician was fired as coach of the Super Eagles last Sunday, and he has decried the timing of such decision as it comes barely four weeks to AFCON 2022.

Rohr stated that some officials tried to influence his decision when it comes to players’ selection and that he was never in the country for money.

