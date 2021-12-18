Ahmed Musa has reacted to a clip trending on social media showing a prophetess saying football stars shall go to hell

The Nigerian evangelist shared a sermon with a congregation as she delivered stunning message to their amazement

Eagles captain Ahmed Musa spotted the clip and shared it with a stunning caption that has generated reactions from his followers

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has reacted to a trending clip of a prophetess claiming anyone who dies as a football star shall go to hell.

CorrectNG shared the clip where the Nigerian evangelist was sharing a sermon with a congregation as she delivered stunning message.

The clergywoman said that her members should write it down even though she would not force them to believe her.

Ahmed Musa not impressed with prophetess who claimed football stars shall go to hell. Photo: Matthew Ashton

Source: Getty Images

The clergy woman said:

“Anybody that dies a football star shall go to hell. Write it down, I’m not forcing you to believe me. Just hear and keep it.

“I’m not forcing you to believe. If your child here becomes star in ball, if your brother becomes star in ball – automatic certificate to hell.”

And taking to his Facebook timeline, Super Eagles captain, Musa, shared the clip and added the caption "I just dey pass oh."

And a number of his friends on the social network platform stormed the comment section of that post to react to the prophecy.

One wrote:

“Which kind of a human being is this, her message is completely unscriptural has nothing to do with the teachings of the Bible, maybe she's a priest in a shrine.”

Another added:

“And some people are sitting down and listening to her, these are the useless preachers that bring disgrace to the preaching ministry.”

A friend said:

“See this one she no get sense. Which one be automatic certificate to hell, hahaha I laugh in Para-Dise.”

Another friend said:

“Shebi this woman was heartbroken by a footballer when she was young? Just asking for a friend.”

