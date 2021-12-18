Robert Lewandowski has now scored 69 goals in the year 2021 as he equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s record set eight years ago

The Bayern Munich striker scored his side’s fourth goal as they wallop Wolfsburg 4-0 before the season is suspended for Christmas

Sensational Cristiano Ronaldo achieved the feat back in 2013 during his time at Spanish La Liga side Real Madrid

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has matched a goal scoring record set by legendary Cristiano Ronaldo as the Bayern Munich striker scored his 69th goal of year 2021, Complete Sports reports.

CR7 achieved the feat during his time at Spanish club Real Madrid about eight years ago and Lewandowski has equaled the record.

Lewa was in action in Bayern’s home game against Wolfsburg and there were discussions before the game if he would equal or even break Ronaldo’s record, Mirror reports.

Robert Lewandowski celebrates one of his goals. Photo: Tobias Hase

Source: Getty Images

As a result of the winter break, the striker had one final chance of reaching the feat as Bundesliga season will be suspended for Christmas.

And they welcomed Wolfsburg to the Allianz Arena with Thomas Muller putting the hosts in front after just seven minutes.

Two goals in quick succession from Dayot Upamecano and Leroy Sane just before the hour mark put the game beyond any doubt, but there were still question marks over whether Lewandowski could break the record.

In the end, the Poland international had to settle for equaling it, getting on the scoresheet just before the full-time whistle – marking his 69th goal of the calendar year. The match ended 4-0.

