Edinson Cavani is now on the verge of leaving Manchester United and would move to Spanish giants Barcelona

The Catalans are looking for a replacement for Argentine striker Sergio Aguero who was forced to retire from football

Barcelona recently crashed out of the Champions League and Xavi and his wards will want to shine in the Europa League

Edinson Cavani has reportedly been elected to accept offer from Spanish giants Barcelona when the January 2022 transfer window opens as Manchester United are now on the verge of losing him.

The Uruguayan will sign a short-term contract until the end of the term and replace Sergio Aguero who was forced to retire from soccer because of heart issues.

Cavani has struggled for regular first-team action at Manchester United this term so a move would suit all parties with the Red Devils happy to get the 34-year-old off the wage bill.

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani in action for Manchester United. Photo by Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on GOAL and Marca, Barcelona are seriously looking for another striker and the club's chiefs see Edinson Cavani as an established player to help them.

When did Edinson Cavani join Manchester United?

Since joining Manchester United in 2020 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, Edinson Cavani has played 31 games so far for the Red Devils netting 11 goals.

