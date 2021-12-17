Gabonese striker Aubameyang will not play for Arsenal in their next Premier League game against Leeds United

This latest development is coming from Mikel Arteta who is the gaffer of the Gunners as he said Aubameyang is not available

The encounter against Leeds United will be Aubameyang's third game he will miss for Arsenal and he could leave in January

Mikel Arteta who is the manager of Premier League giants Arsenal has explained that Gabonese striker Aubameyang will not be among his squad for their next game against Leeds United.

The former Dortmund striker has missed Arsenal's last two games after being accused of going against the club's rule and regulations even though the player has not made any comment.

Gabonese striker Aubameyang in action for Arsenal.

Source: Getty Images

Arteta and Arsenal chiefs were also forced to strip Aubameyang captaincy duties at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans would be expecting their striker to return to the squad for the coming game, but Mikel Arteta has ruled him out.

According to the report on GOAL, Arteta explained that the big African striker is not available in his squad for the trip to Leeds.

Mikel Arteta's statement on Aubameyang

"Well, he’s not available for the Leeds game, and this is the situation right now."

Thomas Tuchel sends message to Aubameyang after he was axed as Arsenal captain

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said he does not believe Arsenal's decision to axe Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as captain is reflective of the striker's character.

Aubameyang was stripped of the captaincy role on Tuesday, December 14, with the Gunners confirming the decision, was due to "a disciplinary breach."

Tuchel, who managed Auba at Borussia Dortmund has now waded into the issue, sending his message of support to the Gabonese forward.

Speaking on Auba's predicament, the Blues manager reflected on their time at Dortmund as he promised to reach out to his former player.

Manager Mikel Arteta is yet to provide assurances or timeframe over when the striker might be brought back into the fold.

Despite the absence of the Gabonese, the Gunners were able to see off West Ham to climb to fourth on the Premier League standings.

