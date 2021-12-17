Barcelona are reportedly interested in bringing back Alexis Sanchez to the Nou Camp

Sanchez spent three successful years at Barcelona before leaving for Arsenal in 2014

The deal would involve letting loanee Luuk de Jong going to Inter Milan

Inter Milan winger Alexis Sanchez is poised for an emotional return to Barcelona, according to sensational new reports.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in bringing back Alexis Sanchez to the Nou Camp.

Source: Getty Images

Sanchez has struggled for minutes with the Nerazzuri in recent weeks, and reports in Spain suggest he could be set for a return to Spain in a complicated swap deal involving three parties.

The Sun reports that Barcelona are eyeing their former man who will act as a replacement for Sergio Aguero, who recently announced his retirement from football due to a heart problem.

Sanchez’s move back to Barcelona however hinges on Luuk de Jong, who is on loan with the Catalan giants from Sevilla.

In Xavi’s tenure, de Jong is considered surplus to requirements at the club and they are willing to allow him to leave.

Inter Milan are reportedly willing to take up de Jong’s services and allow Sanchez to go the other way.

The deal, of course, would require Sevilla’s say in it but they are reportedly fine with the arrangement.

Sanchez spent three successful years at Barcelona and played alongside current coach Xavi during a time the team was loaded with talent.

With Barcelona, Sanchez lifted the 2012-13 La Liga trophy a year after winning the Copa del Rey with the club.

Xavi only took charge of Barcelona from Ronald Koeman in November and is already keen on making wholesome changes to the side.

Bringing the band back together

If his return is successful, Sanchez will link up with his former teammate Dani Alves, who was recently re-signed by the club to help steady the ship after what has been a torrid season.

Alves was one of the best right-backs in the world in his prime considering his attacking style of play both in the national team and all the clubs he has played for.

He spent eight years during his first stint at Barcelona and won six Spanish La Liga titles before he left for Juventus in 2016.

