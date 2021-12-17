Ahmed Musa donated the sum of two million naira for the construction of a Mosque at the Bukavu Military Secondary School in Kano

Emmanuel Emenike who opened a multi-million dollar hospital in his home town also built boreholes for his people

Odion Ighalo splashed cash on a house to assist widows in Ajegunle as he also took time to visit kids at his orphanage home

Year 2021 remains a splendid one for a number of less privileged in Nigerian communities as a number of Nigerian football stars came through in their bid to support them.

Following the previous year which was plagued by the pandemic, a number of people in different parts of the world are desperately in need of money, food, shelter as well as medical assistance.

And Nigerian footballers, staring from captain Ahmed Musa were at the forefront of giving back to the society after they have made a fortune from the game of football.

Below are 5 Nigerian players who put smiles on faces of Nigerians in 2021

1. Ahmed Musa

In April this year, there was absolute jubilation at the Bukavu Military Secondary School in Kano on when Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa visited the citadel of learning.

Known for his community services, Ahmed Musa was happy to meet the principal, staff and others in the school as he donated the sum of two million naira for the construction of a Mosque.

Musa who has investments across the length and breadth of the country also revealed plans to build a mega-million school in Jos south local government Bukuru.

2. Emmanuel Emenike

The former Nigerian international recently gifted his people a world-class hospital in Owerri.

Emmanuel Emenike also made a passionate appeal to his kinsmen in Anambra state to sheath their swords and embrace peace.

The 33-year-old said this through an open letter to the traditional rulers of the communities involved in fostering matters that could result in civil unrests.

In November, Emenike who promised to assist communities back home has completed a new borehole project somewhere suspected to be in Imo state.

3. Odion Ighalo

The Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo urged kids at the Ighalo Orphanage Home to pray for him to continue to succeed as he visited them in August.

The former Manchester United forward had in 2019 launched the £1million home in the Ijegun axis of the state.

Also, a number of widows in the Ajegunle area of Lagos state have showered encomiums on Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo who recently bought them a house.

One of the widows grabbed the microphone and prayed for the 32-year-old former Manchester United striker.

4. Moses Simon

Back in April, the people of Obagaji Agatu community in Benue state celebrated as 'their son' Moses Simon decided to construct the roads and drainage that lead to the town.

Last year, Moses Simon ended the community's problems of getting portable waters by constructing boreholes for them.

Moses Simon dug many wells in the community so as to make sure that there are enough means of getting water by the people.

Shehu Abdullahi tells FG to end killings in the North

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles defensive midfielder Shehu Abdullahi has called on the Federal Government to do everything within its powers to end insecurity in the north and Nigeria.

The Nigerian international is reacting to the killing of 42 passengers in Sokoto State by gunmen suspected to be bandits on Tuesday, December 7.

It was gathered that the attackers burnt scores of passengers traveling from Sabon Birni local government area to Sokoto town.

