Leon Balogun has explained that he has no regrets choosing to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria over Germany

The Rangers defender was born in Berlin to a Nigerian father and German mother, but chose to represent Super Eagles

Balogun also explained that he is ready to do well for the Super Eagles in the coming 2021 AFCON in Cameroon

Leon Balogun has stated emphatically that he is not regretting the decision made by him to choose the Super Eagles of Nigeria over the country of his birth Germany.

33 years ago, Leon Balogun was born in Berlin to a Nigerian father and a German mother which gives him the right to play for the European nation.

However, the strong defender decided to play for the Nigerian national team and has played 41 games since 2014 netting one goal for the Super Eagles.

Super Eagles star Balogun in action. Photo by Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on GOAL and Allnigeriansoccer, Leon Balogun explained that he has no regrets over playing for the country of his father.

Leon Balogun's reaction about Nigeria

“I’ve played a World Cup with Nigeria, I’m going to play Afcon with Nigeria, I have faced great teams with Nigeria so would you regret it?”

“There is no point of me regretting anything. I’m super grateful and it’s always a great experience to be here, I love the different vibe.”

The Rangers' defender also spoke about the preparation of the Super Eagles for next year's African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

“Expectations are very high but for now I’m just happy and grateful for another big opportunity to face a big tournament with Nigeria.''

