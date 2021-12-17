Gernot Rohr has disclosed that he was not in Nigeria for money as he went further to take 20 percent pay cut

The ousted tactician has decried the timing of his sack and went ahead to reveal that his salaries were not regularly paid

According to the 68-year-old, he would have left a long time ago if money was his motive of coaching the Super Eagles

Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has lamented that despite taking as much as 20 percent pay cut from his salary, the payments were not always coming, ESPN reports.

The Franco-German tactician was fired as coach of the Super Eagles last Sunday, and he has decried the timing of such decision as it comes barely four weeks to AFCON 2022, GOAL reports.

Rohr narrated that he made lots of sacrifices in his bid to help the Nigeria Football federation manage cost due to the pandemic, but his salaries were not always coming.

President of the NFF Amaju Pinick cited poor string of performances as the reason for sacking the 68-year-old coach as well as failure to enforce discipline within the squad.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Rohr stated that some officials tried to influence his decision when it comes to players’ selection and that he was never in the country for money.

Rohr said:

“No, never. They know me in Africa and in Europe for a long time that I’m part of these people who can never be corrupted.

"My reputation is there. To take one player to help him in some clubs is something we did, but only in the interest of Nigerian football, only to help the players, and never for money.

“If I was in Nigeria for money, I could have left a long time ago. Instead, I proposed a 20 per cent cut in my salary because of the pandemic. But even then, the salary is not always coming — and still not coming.

“I’m surprised to see how Nigeria treats their coach. It’s not only for me; it’s also for other coaches. We’re not paid and we’re sacked.”

Rohr claims he met all targets set by NFF

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Rohr seems to be upset the way he was fired by the hierarchy of the Nigerian Football Federation last weekend.

The tactician was in charge of the Eagles for five years, four months and 10 days making him officially the longest-serving coach of the team.

But in a chat with Nigerian journalist Colin Udoh via ESPN, Rohr decried the timing of his sack, claiming all targets were met and he would have led the team to the final of the AFCON tournament.

