Chelsea now find themselves four points behind league leaders Manchester City after a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge against Everton

The Blues took the lead against Everton thanks to Mason Mount, but were pegged back four minutes later

Notably, Tuchel’s side failed to collect all three points in a game which they had 80% of the ball possession

Chelsea were frustrated to a 1-1 draw by a depleted Everton side as Thomas Tuchel’s men missed the chance to close the gap on league leaders Manchester City on Thursday, December 16.

Chelsea could only manage a point against Everton on Thursday. Photo by Craig Mercer.

Source: Getty Images

Mason Mount gave the hosts the lead in the 70th minute, but Everton equalized four minutes later through teenager Jarrad Branthwaite who was making his first league appearance of the season.

How it happened

In truth, Chelsea will be wondering how they did not win the match, despite having 80% possession and a staggering 23 shots.

For Benitez, who was making a return to Stamford Bridge after a spell as Chelsea manager in 2012-13, he made five changes to his Everton side in the absence of the likes of Demarai Gray, Salomon Rondon, Fabian Delph and Richarlison who were either out through illness or injury.

Chelsea, on the other hand, were without the services of Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson Odoi, whom Tuchel had disclosed earlier, had tested positive for COVID-19.

The absence of recognized strikers was certainly felt as Chelsea were constantly thwarted by Jordan Pickford.

Mason Mount and Reece James had their earlier efforts go wide, while Hakim Ziyech was also unlucky on three separate occasions.

After a goalless first half, Mount eventually gave his side a deserved lead with a calm finish from Reece James’ pass.

The goal seemed to settle the nerves that were building within the Chelsea team, but Everton, in a superb show of grit and character, got an equaliser four minutes later from an unlikely source.

19-year-old defender Jarrad Branthwaite ghosted in at the back post to convert from a Anthony Gordon free-kick in a goal that stunned the hosts in their own turf.

Chelsea had to go for the win once again but it was not forthcoming, with Thiago Silva having the best chance to get a winner but his header was expertly kept out by Pickford.

In the end, Tuchel will look at it as two points dropped against a side they were traditionally expected to beat.

