Liverpool had to dig deep to see off relegation-threatened Newcastle United and pick up all three points at Anfield stadium

Newcastle took the lead through Jonjo Shelvey but two quick goals turned the game around for Liverpool

Mo Salah also scored his 22nd goal of the season to help his side remain a point behind league leaders Manchester City

Liverpool closed the gap on league leaders Manchester City thanks to a comprehensive 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Thursday, December 16.

The Reds had to make some adjustments in defence as Virgil Van Dijk and Fabinho were both absent due to suspected positive COVID-19 tests.

Mo Salah scores again as Liverpool beat Newcastle 3-1 to Keep up With Man City. Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC

Regardless, there was nothing wrong with Liverpool going forward as two quickfire goals from Diogo Jota and Mohammed Salah put Liverpool in charge of the game after Jonjo Shelvey initially have Newcastle the lead.

Trent Alexander Arnold then made sure of the result late in the second half with a beautiful strike from outside the box to ensure his side walked away with all three points.

Supercomputer predicts final 2021/22 Premier League table, Man City to win title

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Boffin supercomputer has backed Man City to win the 2021/22 Premier League title for the second year running.

Man City currently enjoy a one-point advantage over second-placed Liverpool, with Chelsea in third, four points behind in what promises to be a three-horse race.

However, following their 7-0 win over Leeds United, a supercomputer has given Man City an upperhand of being crowned champs once again.

The prediction is very much in tandem with that of bettingexpert.com, who have City at 1/2 as favourites to take the title.

City, apparently, will come in ahead of Liverpool, who have been tipped to finish second but are still rated as favourites to rival Pep Guardiola's side for the title.

Despite their dominance from the opening weeks of the season, the supercomputer believes Chelsea will fall short in the title race and seal a third-place finish.

The top four fight has been projected to pit four teams including Man United, West Ham, Tottenham, and Arsenal.

However, it is United who have been given the best chance to seal a Champions League spot, with West Ham and Spurs settling for a Europa League place.

