Gernot Rohr has dismissed claims that he lost control of the dressing room while in charge of the Super Eagles

Rohr was sacked last Sunday and has been replaced with Augustine Eguavoen who will steer the Eagles to Cameroon for AFCON

At the last African Cup of Nations in Egypt, Gernot Rohr and Super Eagles finished as third best in the tournament

Gernot Rohr has frowned at comments made by Amaju Pinnick, that he lost control of the Super Eagles dressing room which was why he was sacked.

The talks of sacking Gernot Rohr by the NFF actually started last month before the Nigerian Football Federation recently decided to free the German after five years with the Super Eagles.

And while speaking to Channels TV about the sacking of Gernot Rohr as Super Eagles coach, Amaju Pinnick explained that his board made the decision so as to prevent unforeseen disaster.

Amaju Pinnick stressed that the indiscipline inside the Super Eagles dressing room has gotten to the stage where players talk back at them and the coaches.

Did Gernot Rohr win anything with the Super Eagles?

In his five years in charge of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr did not win any title as he steered the Nigerian team to the 2018 World Cup in Russia and 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

According to the report on GOAL, Gernot Rohr stated clearly that the statement made by Amaju Pinnick was ridiculous.

Gernot Rohr's comment

“This is ridiculous. Everybody knows it. The dressing room was always with me.

“All the players are writing to me and thanking me for my professionalism, for my independent work, for my presence.

“The dressing room was 100% behind me. And I hope it will also be 100% behind the new coach.''

Gernot Rohr reveals the stage he would have led Super Eagles to at AFCON 2022

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how ousted Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr seems to be upset the way he was fired by the hierarchy of the Nigerian Football Federation last weekend.

The Franco-German tactician was relieved of his duties as coach of the Nigerian national football team just weeks before the commencement of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to kick off on January 9, in Cameroon.

The tactician was in charge of the Eagles for five years, four months and 10 days making him officially the longest-serving coach of the team.

NFF president Amaju Pinnick disclosed that the 68-year-old was let go to avoid a ‘disaster that was about to happen.’

