Lionel Messi recently won the Copa America alongside Sergio Aguero and has now sent a message to his friend who recently retired

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner took to social media with a powerful message to Aguero after he announced his retirement

Aguero only featured five times for Barcelona and was recently diagnosed with a heart condition

Lionel Messi was among the first people to send a message to Sergio Aguero after the former Manchester City star announced his retirement from football aged only 33.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero are great friends. Photo by Chris Brunskill.

Source: Getty Images

Aguero, who established himself as a modern Premier League great, was forced to hang his boots after he was diagnosed with a heart condition.

He first publicly encountered a heart scare in October 2021 when he went down clutching his chest during Barcelona’s La Liga game against Alaves.

After the conclusion of a "diagnostic and therapeutic process", Aguero has now walked away from football as Manchester City’s record goalscorer with 260 goals in 390 games.

Initially, he left Manchester City for Barcelona with the hopes of playing with his friend and national teammate Lionel Messi.

However, that was not meant to be as a salary cap and financial crisis in Barcelona forced Messi out of the club, with the seven-time Ballon d’or winner going on to join PSG.

In the wake of Aguero’s retirement announcement, Messi took to social media with a powerful message to his friend.

"Practically a whole career together, Kun.” Messi started.

"We lived very beautiful moments and others that were not so, all of them made us unite more and more and be more friends. And we are going to continue living them together outside the field.

"With the great joy of lifting the Copa America so little ago, with all the achievements you achieved in England.

"And the truth is that now it hurts a lot to see how you have to stop doing what you like the most because of what happened to you.

"Surely you will continue to be happy because you are a person who transmits happiness and those of us who love you will be with you.

"Now a new stage of your life is starting and I am convinced that you are going to live it with a smile and with all the illusion that you put into everything.

"All the best in this new stage!!! I love you very much friend, I am going to miss a lot being with you on the field and when we get together with the National Team!!!"

Aguero retires from football

