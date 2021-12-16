Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City is the third match involving Spurs that have been postponed this season

Reports show Leicester’s training grounds were closed for 48 hours to contain the spread of COVID-19

Manchester United's clash against Brighton has also been postponed due to increasing cases of COVID-19 at the club

Leicester’s Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur slated for Thursday, December 16, has been postponed as pressure continues to mount on the league.

The Premier League announced it had resorted to the decision because of "an increase in positive COVID-19 cases within Leicester's squad.

Conte faces more problem as Tottenham continue to battle with cases of COVID-19 at the club. Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC

Bbc reports that Leicester City’s training grounds has been closed for 48 hours in a bid to contain the outbreak

In a statement released on Thursday, the Premier League said:

"In light of the new information, Leicester applied [on Thursday] for the fixture to be called off due to an ongoing outbreak within the squad, which has resulted in more players and staff testing positive for COVID-19 today."

"This has left the club with an insufficient number of players available to fulfil the game."

On Wednesday, Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers initially said a request to have the game cancelled had been rejected.

For Tottenham, they were also not for the game as they wanted to use the date to play their final Europa Conference group game against Rennes, which was also postponed last week.

In their statement, Leicester City said:

"Given the increase in positive tests among first team personnel, first team operations at Seagrave will now be closed for 48 hours, serving as a circuit breaker to help reduce the risk of further infection.

This is the third match involving Tottenham Hotspur to be suspended this season.

Their Premier League game against Brighton was also postponed last week for COVID-related reasons while their game against Burnley was called off due to harsh weather conditions.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's game at home to Brighton on Saturday has been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Training operations at the club's Carrington complex have also been suspended for "a short period" to help reduce the risk of further transmission.

Premier League clubs could dock the wages of unvaccinated players

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Premier League clubs are now said to be considering punishing players who are refusing to be vaccinated against the Omicron COVID-19 which is currently troubling the United Kingdom.

Clubs in the English topflight could dock the wages of unvaccinated players if they are forced to miss matches and training sessions.

Recently, German giants Bayern Munich refused to pay five players for every training session and game they missed as part of rules that forced them into isolation.

And according to the report on Daily Mail, Premier League clubs are also thinking of checking the illegality of them doing the same to players.

Just this week, four matches have been postponed due to the issues of Omicron and clubs are concerned over players who have been forced to isolation.

