Bruno Petkovic was already on a yellow card when he was booked for the second for stuttering while taking a penalty

Petkovic was handed the chance to cement Dinamo Zagreb lead after they won a penalty only for things to take a sudden turn

While the spot-kick found the back of the net, the referee cancelled it altogether before handing the striker his marching orders

A referee officiating a match pitting Dinamo Zagreb and Istra 1961 left everyone confused after he sent off a player for taking a penalty the wrong way.

With Zagreb leading 1-0, they were handed a glorious chance to seal a comfortable victory after they were handed a penalty in the closing minutes of the tie.

Zagreb forward Bruno Petkovic was afforded the opportunity to put the game to bed after he was allowed to take the spot-kick.

Bruno Petkovic was already on a yellow card when he was booked for the second for stuttering while taking a penalty.

Source: Getty Images

However, Petkovic was instead red-carded for his juddering run-up whilst taking the last-minute penalty.

The Sun reports the striker, who was already on a yellow card - stuttered his run-up before he slotted the ball home with composure and incisiveness.

However, the referee bizarrely cancelled the spot-kick and flashed a second yellow on Petkovic before sending him off.

The rash decision left everyone stunned, but Dinamo were lucky enough not to see it bite them back as they eventually netted a second goal late on via Stefan Ristovski.

In total, the game witnessed three red cards - with either side seeing one before Petrovic picked his own.

Meanwhile, the win saw Dinamo close the gap between them and leaders Osijek to just two points with a game in hand.

Their next fixture will be against bottom-placed Hrvatski Dragovoljac, with victory enough to help them get their Croatian first division campaign back on track.

