Super Eagles stars had a busy year 2021 qualifying for both the AFCON tournament in Cameroon and the World Cup qualifying play-offs

Some members of the squad also took their time to marry their respective lovers, after the previous year was plagued by the pandemic

Troost-Ekong, Shehu Abdullahi and Peter Olayinka all walked down the aisle with the longtime lovers, while captain Ahmed Musa took in a second wife

After year 2020 was plagued with the pandemic, 2021 seems to be a better year for the globe which allowed some footballers to walk down the aisle.

A number of Super Eagles players took advantage of a relatively peaceful year to marry their respective lover including Captain Ahmed Musa who married once again, The Nation reports.

It was also a year where Nigeria made efforts to qualify for the 2022 AFCON tournament billed to hold in Cameroon in January, while the Super Eagles also qualified for the World Cup qualifying play-offs.

Super Eagles star William Troost-Ekong and his wife. Photo: Linda Ikeji's Blog

However, after spending six years with the Eagles, Gernot Rohr was relieved from his duties as coach of the national team, while former player and coach, Augustine Eguavoen was employed as caretaker coach.

Here we look at four of the Super Eagles players who married in 2021

1. William Troost-Ekong

In October, Super Eagles star William Troost-Ekong walked down the aisle with his long-term partner in a private wedding ceremony in London.

Nigerian teammates Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were among the few guests in attendance to celebrate the union.

Back in 2018, Troost-Ekong and his partner shared adorable photos during a family outing with their newborn son Oscar Ekong.

2. Shehu Abdullahi

Back in July, Shehu Abdulahi walked down the aisle with his sweetheart Naja'atu Muhammed Suleman as an international teammate and longtime best friend Ahmed Musa congratulated him.

The 28-year-old posted a photo of his new wife and captioned it "Alhamdulillah" as congratulatory messages from his 193,000 followers on Instagram.

Abdulahi was once married to the mother of his children Sumayya Mustapha but they have been through rough patches in the past.

3. Peter Olayinka

Slavia Prague striker Olayinka Peter tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Yetunde Barnabas back in March 2021.

In spite of their fame and wealth, both celebrities opted for a low-profile but classy ceremony which was attended by a chosen few.

The Nigeria international however announced their union online after dropping a few pictures and video clips from the event on the eve of the Super Eagles vs Benin Republic Africa Cup of Nations fixture in Porto Novo.

4. Ahmed Musa

The captain of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa took in a second wife during a private ceremony on Saturday, July 10.

It will be his third marriage in 9 years having ended his relationship with his first wife, Jamila in 2017 to marry Juliet Ejue the same year.

The 28-year-old has always maintained that he does not regret his first marriage as he stated that the second one will be happier and long-lasting.

