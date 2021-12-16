It was earlier feared the 2022 edition of the AFCON could be called off due to the Omicron variant

However, a CAF spokesperson has clarified the competition will go on as planned

The development will deal Liverpool a massive blow with the club's key players set to depart to represent their countries

Organisers of the African Cup of Nations have decided to go ahead with the tournament as earlier planned, despite claims the 2022 edition could be cancelled over the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The development will deal Liverpool a massive blow with the club's key players set to depart to represent their countries.

Source: Getty Images

There were fears the delayed competition could be called off after organisers were reportedly alarmed over the variant.

However, a spokesman for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has clarified there are no plans to postpone the tournament and it will go on as earlier planned.

"Afcon will be staged in Cameroon on 9 January 2022. That is alpha. And omega," the spokesperson said as quoted by Mirror UK.

AFCON, which is Africa's biggest competition is slated to start from January 9 in Cameroon, with Algeria looking to defend the crown.

Algeria Senegal's Lions of Teranga during the final staged in Egypt in 2019 to win the competition.

Meanwhile, the latest development on the status of the 2022 AFCON will dash Liverpool's hopes, with the Premier League side primed two lose two of their key players for the month-long competition.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, both of who have been integral squad members for Jurgen Klopp are expected to represent their respective countries.

Their absence has been projected to have a significant negative impact on the Red's title hopes, with the club keen to reclaim the title they won in 2020.

The Merseysiders are currently placed second on the log with 37 points, four off leaders Man City.

