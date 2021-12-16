Luis Suarez has stated clearly that Cristiano Ronaldo will be a threat for Atletico Madrid in the Champions League knockout

The former Liverpool and Barcelona striker is however warning his teammates to be more cautious in tie against Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo has so far this season been impressive for Manchester United in the Champions League

Luis Suarez who plays as a striker for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid has warned his teammates to be wary of Cristiano Ronaldo when they meet in the Champions League round of 16 ties.

Cristiano Ronaldo is no doubt one of the biggest footballers on earth considering his achievements and attacking styles of play on the pitch.

The first Champions League draw that was done pitched Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain together before UEFA declared it void and another one was done.

Luis Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo in action on the pitch. Photo by Matthew Ashton

Source: Getty Images

Luis Suarez leads the line for Atletico and in his last meeting against United, he helped Barcelona win in the 2018/19 Champions League quarter-finals.

When will Manchester United and Atletico Madrid meet?

The first leg of their Champions League encounter will be played on February 23 in Spain and the return battle will be at Old Trafford on March 15.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the attack for Manchester United in both games as same goes to Luis Suarez who has been in stunning form since joining Atletico.

According to the report on Unitedinfocus, Luis Suarez explained that Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to show himself as one of the best footballers.

Luis Suarez's statement about Cristiano Ronaldo

“He continues to show what kind of player he is. At United he is a more than important piece and you always have to be careful with that kind of player.”

Benzema tops stunning list of superstars who have provided highest number of assists for Ronaldo

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo who plays for Manchester United recently scored his 800th career goal while featuring for Old Trafford landlords in Premier League encounter against Arsenal.

There is no doubt about the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers in the history of soccer considering his performances since the Portuguese started his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo started his football career in 1992 at youth team Andorinha where he spent five years before moving to Nacional from where he joined Sporting Lisbon second team in 1997.

It was at Sporting Lisbon first team that Ronaldo's career began to take good shape which paved ways for him to move to Manchester United in 2003 under Alex Ferguson.

