Gernot Rohr who was fired last week Sunday from his position as Super Eagles coach has reacted to his exit

The manager also disclosed that he received several suggestions from the NFF, but he ignored the advice from officials

According to the ousted manager, he trusted his technical committee when it comes to players' selection

Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has disclosed that he had to turn down advice and suggestions from Nigeria Football Federation officials because they too much, Daily Post reports.

The Franco-German tactician was fired by Nigeria last Sunday after he had spent six years coaching the national football team.

According to Rohr, whenever it comes to players’ selection, he trusted his technical committee and he has no regret over his decision.

Gernot Rohr says he received lots of suggestions from the NFF. Photo: Gregor Fischer

Source: Getty Images

Rohr was relieved of his duties due to recent string of poor performances that almost cost the team a spot in the World Cup qualifying play-offs.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Speaking with ESPN via Complete Sports, Rohr said:

“I know Nigerians are passionate about football and everyone has their own favorites and I understand that everybody wants to see some players and we discussed it.

“Perhaps I didn’t follow some of the suggestions and the advice of the officials; that is possible because I wanted to make the choice (selections) with my technical staff and not with people from outside the team.

“I had a lot of suggestions. I understand that officials want us to do well, everyone wants to bring in their advice and opinion but it was too much.”

Rohr has been in charge of the three –time African champions for the past 64 months, and is Nigeria’s longest-serving manager.

Osimhen set for AFCON action

Meanwhile, Nigerian youngster Victor Osimhen has returned to training three weeks after suffering damage to his face, the Italian club has confirmed.

The 22-year-old was initially scheduled to be out of action until January, but he seems to have returned as he was spotted at the club’s training ground.

The striker suffered terrible injuries to his cheekbone cheekbone and orbital fracture in Napoli’s Serie A clash against Inter Milan on November 21.

Ighalo explains how he was pressured to return

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian international, Odion Ighalo has disclosed that he was pressured to return to the national team by Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick.

Recall that the former Watford of England striker dumped the national colours shortly after inspiring Nigeria to the bronze medal at AFCON 2019 where he emerged highest goal scorer.

The 32-year-old however returned to the squad in the final phase of the second round qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup which comes two years after he announced his retirement.

Source: Legit