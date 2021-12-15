Sergio Aguero has hanged his boots from professional football following health issues that stopped him

The Argentine footballer explained that the decision he made was tough but he had no choice than to retire

Aguero only played five games for Barcelona this season and had no chance to play with Lionel Messi at Camp Nou

Sergio Aguero has finally announced his retirement from the game of football emotionally due to heart issue which he has been battling with in recent weeks at Spanish side Barcelona.

It was in October that the Argentine striker was diagnosed of cardiac arrhythmia and the former Manchester City striker has been placed on medical treatment ever since then.

After spending 10 years at Manchester City, Sergio Aguero moved to Barcelona in the summer with the hopes that he would play with Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou.

Sergio Aguero while in action for Barcelona. Photo by Denis Doyle

Source: Getty Images

Disappointingly, Barcelona chiefs were unable to register Lionel Messi for the ongoing Spanish La Liga season as he moved to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

How did Aguero feel about Messi's departure at Barcelona?

Sergio Aguero was not happy with Lionel Messi's departure at Barcelona with the Argentine claiming then that he joined the Catalans because of his fellow countryman.

However, Sergio Aguero suffered calf injury at the start of the ongoing season and when he returned, the Argentine played only five games before the health problem.

According to the report on GOAL and Independent, Sergio Aguero explained that it was hard decision for him to make, but he had no choice.

Sergio Aguero's statement on his retirement

"This conference is to announce I have decided to stop playing professional football.

"It is a very difficult moment. The decision I have taken is for my health and relates to the problem I had a month-and-a-half ago. I have been in good hands with the medical staff.''

