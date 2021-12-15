Premier League players could be docked of their wages due to the refusal of many in getting vaccinated

The level Omicron COVID-19 is increasing on a daily basis in the United Kingdom and clubs want all their players vaccinated

Some matches were even this week forced into postponement due to the problem of Omicron as Man City stay top on EPL table

Premier League clubs are now said to be considering punishing players who are refusing to be vaccinated against the Omicron COVID-19 which is currently troubling the United Kingdom.

Clubs in the English topflight could dock the wages of unvaccinated players if they are forced to miss matches and training sessions.

Pep Guardiola in action for Premier League side Manchester City. Photo by Naomi Baker

Source: Getty Images

Recently, German giants Bayern Munich refused to pay five players for every training session and game they missed as part of rules that forced them into isolation.

And according to the report on Daily Mail, Premier League clubs are also thinking of checking the illegality of them doing the same to players.

Just this week, four matches have been postponed due to the issues of Omicron and clubs are concerned over players who have been forced to isolation.

Would the Premier League clubs get the green light?

The report added that the Premier League clubs will go into serious battle with Professional Footballers' Association who would definitely go against any plan to get players docked of wages.

In addition, managers in the Premier League are also said to have frowned against players who are refusing to be vaccinated.

Source: Legit Nigeria