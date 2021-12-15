Mohamed Salah has been ignored from the FIFA FIFPRO World XI 23-man list as Ronaldo and Messi made it

The likes of N'Golo Kante, Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku are among the Premier League players selected

Liverpool are currently occupying second position on the Premier League table and Mohamed Salah has been impressive

23 super footballers have been shortlisted for this year's FIFA FIFPRO World XI in which Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah was left out despite his incredible performances for Liverpool this term.

Since joining the Anfield landlords, the Egypt international has been in sparkling form as he keeps getting goals for Liverpool in important matches.

Mohamed Salah in action for Premier League side Liverpool. Photo by Clive Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Recently, Mohamed Salah lost out in the 2021 Ballon d'Or which was won by Lionel Messi even though many were of the views that Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski should have gotten it.

Who are the EPL players that made the FIFPRO list?

According to the report on Sky Sports and Marca, ten players were picked on the FIFA FIFPRO World XI 23-man shortlist for the year 2021.

And those selected are the Alisson Becker, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Dias, Trent Alexander-Arnold, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku

Below is the list for the FIFA FIFPRO World XI 23-man shortlist

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan/Paris Saint-Germain), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Defenders: David Alaba (Bayern Munich/Real Madrid), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dani Alves (Sao Paulo/Barcelona), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Jorginho (Chelsea), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Manchester United), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan/Chelsea), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain).

Salah makes stunning and urgent statement on Barcelona transfer Speculation

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Mohamed Salah stated emphatically that he is elated reading about Spanish giants Barcelona interested in his signature, but the Liverpool superstar maintained that he is not leaving Anfield.

There is no doubt about the fact that Barcelona is one of the biggest clubs in the world considering the number of stars the club has produced over the years.

Many African players in the past have played at Barcelona as the likes of Samuel Eto'o, Samuel Okunowo and Keita all won titles at Barcelona during their time.

So far this season in all competitions, Mohamed Salah has been firing in all cylinders netting good goals for Liverpool as the Reds keep on their fight to win the Premier League title.

