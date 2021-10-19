Odion Ighalo has got his Instagram followers buzzing after he posted a picture of himself wearing a Versace Barocco trim bathrobe

The Nigerian international who has been in impressive form since joining Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia will stop at nothing in living a life of luxury

A quick check on the bathrobe seen on the striker shows it is worth $595 (about N300,000) as listed on theVersace website

Nigerian international Odion Ighalo is a man who lives a life of luxury and he was recently spotted donning a Versace Barocco trim bathrobe, Far Fetch reports.

A quick check on the piece shows the Al-Shabab striker must have spent $595 (about N300,000) on the bathrobe as he shared a clip of himself with the wear on his Instagram handle.

The black and gold cotton Barocco trim bathrobe from Versace Home features a wrap style front, long sleeves, a tie waist, front pockets, a relaxed fit and a monogram design.

Odion Ighalo Wears Versace Barocco Trim Bathrobe. Photo: ighalojude

Source: Instagram

It is said to be made of a 100% cotton. A statement about the piece on Versace.com said:

“Covered in a faint textural VERSACE logo print and accented by a Barocco printed sleeve and wrap belt, this soft and ironically covered.

“You can customize your bathrobe by adding up to 9 sequin-embroidered characters to the plush cotton style. Each letter patch is sewn by hand into the bathrobe by our skilled artisans, ensuring the highest quality of your one-of-a-kind piece.”

Again, Ighalo enjoys lavish meal

Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia striker Odion Ighalo was spotted eating lavishly while listening to a comical motivational message that talks about ‘enjoyment’.

The former Super Eagles striker was spotted 'downing' French fries as well as other assorted dishes as he was captured in his usual smiles.

An exotic bottle of wine could also be seen on the table while the former Manchester City striker seemed to have enjoyed his meal all alone.

A voice could be heard delivering a perfect ‘enjoyment’ rendition which suits the moment the striker devoured the meal.

Ighalo prays with kids at his orphanage home

Meanwhile, Ighalo has urged kids at the Ighalo Orphanage Home to pray for him to continue to succeed.

The former Manchester United forward had in 2019 launched the £1million home in the Ijegun axis of the state, SunSport reports.

He recently paid a courtesy visit to the facility to motivate the young lads and also urged them to keep praying for him.

It is understood that the former Watford forward reportedly spent around £1million to build the home which houses 30 to 40 children, with separate apartments for boys and girls.

Source: Legit