Alexandre Lacazette's 95th minute goal was all Arsenal needed to avoid outright defeat to Crystal Palace in Monday night Premier League encounter at Emirates Stadium.

Coach Mikel Arteta's men got the game off to a blistering start after their captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found the back of the net just eight minutes into the encounter.

The goal gave the North London club the confidence to bombard their visitors with array of attacking moves but all of their advances were carefully rejected by the away team.

Despite their failure to find full expression in the opening half, Patrick Vieira's men also didn't allow the home team run them over.

But, five minutes into the second half, Christian Benteke restored parity for the guests while Odsonne Edouard gave the visitors the lead for the first time in the game in the 73rd minute.

This however mounted pressure on the Gunners who started the season on a very poor note - losing all first three games so far.

However, a last minute effort from the French striker helped Arsenal stretch their unbeaten streak in the Premier League to five games since they last suffered defeat in the English topflight in late August.

