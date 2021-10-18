Troost-Ekong married his long-term lover over the weekend and clips of the private event are making the rounds on social media

The Nigerian international and his wife were energetic at their wedding ceremony as Lojay performs his trending song ‘Monalisa’

Aside from playing football as a defender, clips show that the 28-year-old can equally take to the dance floor in style

Super Eagles star William Troost-Ekong walked down the aisle with his long term partner over the weekend in a private wedding ceremony in London, Linda Ikeji's blog reports.

Nigerian teammates Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were among the few guests in attendance to celebrate the union.

Also among the guests was Bobo Ajudua who is a lawyer to Nigerian music sensation Davido, as he shared clips on his Instagram story.

William Troost-Ekong and wife. Photo: Goalball

Source: UGC

Back in 2018, Troost-Ekong and his partner shared adorable photos during a family outing with their newborn son Oscar Ekong.

Rave of the moment and Nigerian singer Lojay performed his trending song ‘Monalisa’ to the delight of the Watford man who was in action during their 5-0 loss to Liverpool on Saturday.

The groom and bride took to the dance floor to stun the invited guests with their amazing dance steps.

Clips shared on social media show how the 28-year-old held his wife closely as they delivered lovely Naija dance moves, while Lojay sang ‘Monalisa’ to the delight of the family and well-wishers present.

