Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a man under siege after leading Man United to a disappointing run of results in recent weeks

United are currently without a win in three Premier League matches, with their last outing ending in a defeat at Leicester

With pressure mounting on him to quit, Antonio Conte has emerged as the likely successor of the Norwegian at Old Trafford

Experienced Italian manager Antonio Conte is reportedly ready to take charge at Old Trafford should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be shown the door.

Antonio Conte is currently without a job after quitting Inter last summer. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Conte is understood to be the standout candidate to succeed Solskjaer, with the Italian currently out of work.

Solskjaer's position at United has come under increasing threat in recent days after leading the club to a disappointing run of results.

The Red Devils' last assignment on Saturday, October 16, saw them suffer a 4-2 humiliating defeat against Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The result saw them drop out of the top four on the standings, with the Manchester club now going three league matches without a win.

While a number of fans have demanded the sacking of Solskjaer, The Athletic reports the Norwegian has the full backing of the club, with the hierarchy ready to stand by him for the time being.

Be that as it, that has not stopped the rumour mill from gathering steam, with Conte's name being floated for the United hot seat.

The Mirror reports the former Chelsea boss is the obvious choice to succeed Solskjaer, with the Italian currently unoccupied after leaving his role at Inter Milan in the summer.

The publication claims Conte would be open to moving to the red side of Manchester should the opportunity come up given the reasons he gave when he rejected the Tottenham job.

At the time, the tactician admitted he was worried Spurs' long-term goals were not in line with his as he is keen on taking over a team with the potential of winning a silverware.

And United certainly does represent a team Conte would be ready to work with thanks to their squad depth, talent, and experience.

Paul Pogba slams teammates after defeat to Leicester City

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Paul Pogba was left unimpressed after United conceded four goals in their loss to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The Red Devils failed to take just a point as the Foxes ran riot to win the Premier League fixture 4-2.

Paul Pogba was blunt in his post-match comments, with the Frenchman admitting that his side deserved to lose the game.

Goalkeeper David De Gea put up amazing saves in the encounter while big names such as Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba himself were performed poorly.

In a game full of twists and turns, both sides led the game at some point, but it was the Foxes who came up out with the points after some late drama.

Following the loss, Manchester United drop to fifth position on the log and are five points behind league leaders Chelsea who defeated Brentford 1-0.

Source: Legit