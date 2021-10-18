Donny van de Beek has endured a frustrating spell at Man United since his move to the club in the summer of 2020

The midfielder has barely featured for the club under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who clearly does not fancy him

Gary Neville now believes it is about time the Dutchman seeks a transfer in January for the sake of his career

Van de Beek has managed just two starts so far this season and was an unused substitute during United's 4-2 defeat against Leicester

Man United legend Gary Neville has urged Donny van de Beek to leave the club for a move elsewhere.

Gary Neville believes it is about time the Dutchman seeks a transfer in January for the same of his own career. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Van de Beek has endured a torrid spell at Old Trafford since joining them from Ajax 18 months ago.

The Dutchman has seen game time hard to come by under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, managing just two starts across competitions so far this season.

The 24-year-old midfielder was an unused substitute during United's 4-2 humiliating defeat in the hands of Leicester City, a result that left Solskjaer under increasing pressure.

According to Neville, there is a chance Solskjaer did not sanction the transfer of Van de Beek to Man United and as such believes it is time for the Netherlands international to leave the club during the next transfer window.

The former United skipper wondered why the midfielder is not featuring for the club, admitting his lack of game time is not good for the youngster's career.

"Why’s Donny van de Beek not being given a chance? There’s something about that. He’s not been given a chance for 18 months so you’ve got to come to the conclusion that Ole didn’t sign him or he doesn’t fancy him," Neville said as quoted by Metro UK.

"Neither is good for Donny van de Beek so I think he needs to go and play football somewhere," the legendary defender added.

Man United board backs Solskjaer despite defeat to Leicester

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly has the full backing of Man United despite the club's recent poor run of results.

With just weeks into the new season, pressure is already mounting on Solskjaer to quit, with a section of fans suggesting he should be axed in the wake of the club's 4-2 defeat to Leicester.

After what appeared as progress under Ole, the Norwegian was handed a lucrative new deal in the summer and was heavily backed in the transfer window with Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, and Jadon Sancho all joining.

While United did mark the start of the campaign impressively, their form deteriorated significantly in recent weeks, managing just two wins in their last seven matches across competitions.

The development comes at a time the Red Devils are scheduled for unfavourable fixtures in the coming days including matches against rivals Liverpool and Man City.

Reacting to his side's defeat to Leicester, Solskjaer appeared to take responsibility for the loss but was also quick to admit his wards were poor.

