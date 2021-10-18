Jose Mourinho has a way of getting under Juventus' fans' skin after showing three fingers during their Serie A meeting over the weekend

The meeting ended in a defeat for the Portuguese but he still managed to taunt the home team supporters

Meanwhile, Moise Kean was the hero of the game after his 16th-minute effort gave the hosts victory in the end

Jose Mourinho's return to Allianz Stadium ended in a defeat following Juventus' 1-0 win over Roma over the weekend.

Moise Kean scored the only goal that separated at the end of the game but that was not the highlight of the game as the Portuguese manager was spotted taunting Old Lady fans.

Reports reveal that the former Chelsea handler held up three fingers as a reminder of the treble he won with Inter Milan at the end of the 2009-10 season.

Jose Mourinho showing three fingers during Roma's 1-0 defeat to Juventus on October 17. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop

Football Italia and Mirror UK claim that DAZN showed when Mourinho pointed three fingers at Juve fans after Daniele Orsato added three minutes to the game.

Meanwhile, yesterday was not the first time the former Real Madrid boss would be doing exactly that having done the same during his reign as Manchester United handler when his side faced Juventus at Old Trafford in a Champions League group stage game.

He was said to have deliberately shown the three fingers during the match, staring at Juventus fans and that left a sour impression in the minds of the supporters against the 58-year-old.

After his side's defeat in Turin on October 17, Mourinho told the media that Juve fans obviously don't fancy him.

What Jose Mourinho said

“Obviously, Juventus fans are not in love with me. The hardest moment for them was when we won the Treble. But with players, technical staff and management, there is total respect.”

Roma are currently fourth on the log with 15 points after eight games - winning five and losing the remaining three so far.

