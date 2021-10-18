Mohamed Salah is currently in blistering form for Premier League club Liverpool and Chris Sutton says the forward is the best in the world

Salah scored what could be described as ‘world’s best goal’ against Watford over the weekend as they won 5-0

According to Sutton, the 29-year-old Egyptian is better than the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski at the moment

A former England international Chris Sutton has showered praises on Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, claiming the Egyptian player is the world’s best player right now.

Salah has been in sensational form for Premier League club Liverpool this season and he scored a wonder-goal in the 5-0 rout of Watford over the weekend.

After scoring one of the most memorable goals in Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again.

Mohamed Salah is the best in the world according to Chris Sutton. Photo: John Powell

The 29-year-old scored yet another breathtaking goal while setting up two other goals in the massive win over Watford.

In his reaction, ex-England star Sutton says the player is currently the best player and Liverpool should quickly offer him a contract.

Sutton said via Daily Mail:

“Mohamed Salah is currently the best footballer in the world. He’s better than Lionel Messi. Better than Cristiano Ronaldo. Better than Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland and whoever else you want to counter with.

“They’re world-class players, all of them, but Salah is playing out of this world at the moment."

Jurgen Klopp says Salah is world’s best right now.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world right now according to his manager Jurgen Klopp.

He told BT Sport via Football365:

"His performance was massive today. The pass for the first goal was great and the second goal was special. He is top. We all see it.

“Who is better than him? We don't have to talk about what Messi and Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance. But right now, he is the best."

