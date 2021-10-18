Tottenham were leading 2-1 and were about to take a corner when Sergio Reguillon signalled that a fan had collapsed

The match had to be briefly suspended as medics rushed to the stands to save the life of the collapsed fan

Both sides left the field as the fan received help, and is now in stable condition but with close moniotoring

Tottenham Hotspur got back to winning ways following their hard-fought 3-2 victory over Newcastle United at St. James' Park over the weekend.

But, the highlight of the five-goal thriller encounter were not the goals scored, but the fan that collapsed while the game was going on.

Spurs were leading 2-1 and were going to take a corner kick when Serge Reguillon pointed the attention of the match official to the stand where the scene took place.

A fan collapsed during the Newcastle vs Tottenham game. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt.

The referee halted the match immediately so the fan could be given immediate treatment, while Spurs star, Eric Dier, had raced to the touchline and urged medical staff to attend with a defibrillator.

In a show of class, there was a nervy moment of silence at St James’s part as both sets of supporters collectively wished the fan well as he continued to receive urgent treatment.

Reguillon was also applauded by Newcastle fans for his reaction, as the swift response by medics helped save the fan’s life.

What Newcastle United said after the game

Newcastle released a statement hours after the incident, confirming the fan was in stable condition.

"The club would like to thank fans for their swift actions in raising the alarm and praise those who provided immediate chest compressions, as well as thanking the on-site medical professionals who swiftly administered emergency treatment using a defibrillator located close to the incident.

Reguillon on his part told the BBC of the harrowing moment:

"I saw the fans waving and I saw a guy lying down. I saw something wrong had happened. I looked at the gaffer and he stopped the match. I think now everything is OK and 100% happiness.”

"It was very strange. We went to the dressing room and I was looking at the man lying down. I was nervous because I don't like to watch that."

Fabrice Muamba, who famously collapsed on the pitch at White Hart Lane in 2012, further emphasized on the importance of having a deliberator on standby during football matches.

