All seems sweet and rosy for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen who has been unstoppable in front of goal so far this campaign

But, the Africa's most expensive star also has his own share of hardship while growing up as he reveals washing gutters just to make ends meet

The former Lille attacker has now scored eight goals and one assist across competitions for Napoli so far this campaign

Victor Osimhen is unarguably one of the most prolific young strikers in top five European leagues owing to his red-hot form for his Italian League outfit, Napoli.

The 22-year-old scored the only goal that inspired The Parthenopeans to their eighth straight Serie A victory so far this campaign while he recorded his eighth goal of the season in nine games.

Osimhen also has an assist credited to his name while he continues to shine for both his club and country across competitions.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after inspiring Napoli to a 1-0 triumph over Torino on October 17. Photo by Francesco Pecoraro

Source: Getty Images

However, the former youth international has recounted how he washed gutters just to earn meagre 20 naira to survive while growing up. The Napoli striker was quoted by GOAL while speaking with Head Topics.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

What Victor Osimhen said

“I remember when I was growing up, I was cleaning the gutters for 20 Naira, for my landlord and did some cleaning jobs for my neighbours close to my house, fetch water for 80 Naira, I think.

“I found pleasure in doing these things because I believed when I worked so hard to get this money, it was important for me. I had consciousness on how to spend this money and help my family.

“While growing up, my brother was selling newspapers, my sister oranges. I was in the traffic with water and I’d had to chase cars, give them water to get the money. I feel like these struggles helped me in life.

“I am grateful for where I am today because of what I’d been through, it shaped me into the man I am. I am really grateful to God for that.”

The ex-Wolfsburg striker currently holds the status of the most expensive African player after completing a mega-money move to Napoli last year and he is also Nigeria's top striker at the moment.

Victor Osimhen scores Napoli's winner vs Torino

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria international Victor Osimhen maintains his top scoring form for Napoli after netting his eighth goal of the season.

The in-form 22-year-old attacker scored the only goal that The Parthenopeans needed to beat stubborn Torino at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday, October 17.

Having toiled for 80 minutes, the Super Eagles forward jumped over the defenders to break the deadlock in the 81st minute as Luciano Spalletti's men stretch their Serie A winning run to eight games as reported by Football Italia.

Source: Legit.ng