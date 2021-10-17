Solsjkjaer has justified Cristiano Ronaldo's omission from Man United's starting line-up against Everton

The game ended in a 1-1 draw with Anthony Martial and Andros Townsend scoring for either side during the course of the game

Meanwhile Sir Alex Ferguson felt Solskjaer was wrong for benching his best legs in the game as they ended up playing 1-1

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to be in disagreement with Sir Alex Ferguson over Cristiano Ronaldo's playing time in his second spell.

The Norwegian-born footballer turned manager was reportedly quoted insisting that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner should not have started in their Premier League meeting against Everton.

In spite of the result, the former attacker has backed his team selection despite his former handler Ferguson having a contrary view.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Alex Ferguson both smiling before Barcelona v Manchester United in 2019. Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside

The 79year-old was said to have told UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov that it is always better to start a game with your best legs as reported by 90 Min quoting ESPN. Solskjaer said:

"I'm quite relaxed about it but of course it's not really fair on the gaffer that something like this gets broadcast, You always have opinions and you speak to people, you speak to people in confidence.

"I disagreed with the gaffer quite a few times and I told my wife quite a few times that I disagreed with him but that never made headlines as a player. "I'm sure Sir Alex knows that it doesn't bother me. We all want to see Cristiano."

A goal each from Anthony Martial and Andros Townsend saw both sides shared the spoils before the international break.

Despite signing top players during the summer window, the Red Devils are still struggling in both domestic and continental actions.

