Gary Neville has slammed Manchester United's "lack of balance" after the club's 4-2 loss to Leicester City

According to the former Man United defr, the star-studded squad is also devoid of workhorses

Neville noted the quintet of Ronaldo, Sancho, Pogba, Greenwood and Bruno is only lethal on paper

Gary Neville has claimed Man United have a serious issue with balance in their starting XI following their weekend defeat to Leicester City.

According to Neville, the Man United star-studded squad is also devoid of workhorses. Photo by Tom Purslow.

The Red Devils were completely outplayed at the King Power Stadium as they fell to a dismal 4-2 loss to the Foxes on the afternoon of Saturday, October 15.

Neville has now taken issue with the club's current team set-up, insisting there are not enough workhorses in the squad.

According to the United legend, the team lacks balance especially when Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, and Jadon Sancho are playing together on the pitch.

"Their performances are nowhere near good enough, at the moment when they play half decent teams they’re going to struggle," Neville said about the five United stars.

While the ex-footie star-turn pundit admitted the team looks lethal on paper, United risk being pulled apart and overrun when playing "half-decent" teams with the quintet in action together.

"We’ve seen a team that’s been picked today with Greenwood, Sancho, Pogba, Ronaldo and Fernandes in that team," Neville noted

"I wouldn’t want to be a defender in that team. I’d love them as players but not all in the same team. There’s not enough workhorses," he added.

The Leicester defeat meant United have now picked just two wins in seven matches across competitions.

They are now in line for an even more difficult and demanding period with a string of competitive fixtures coming their way.

Solskjaer's men are due to take on Tottenham, Liverpool and Man City in three of their upcoming fixtures punctuated with a two-legged Champions League affair with Atalanta.

Man United board backs Solskjaer despite defeat to Leicester

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly has the full backing of Man United despite the club's recent poor run of results.

With just weeks into the new season, pressure is already mounting on Solskjaer to quit, with a section of fans suggesting he should be axed in the wake of the club's 4-2 defeat to Leicester.

After what appeared as progress under Ole, the Norwegian was handed a lucrative new deal in the summer and was heavily backed in the transfer window with Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, and Jadon Sancho all joining.

While United did mark the start of the campaign impressively, their form deteriorated significantly in recent weeks, managing just two wins in their last seven matches across competitions.

The development comes at a time the Red Devils are scheduled for unfavourable fixtures in the coming days including matches against rivals Liverpool and Man City.

Reacting to his side's defeat to Leicester, Solskjaer appeared to take responsibility for the loss but was also quick to admit his wards were poor.

