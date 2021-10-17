Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder trilogy bout has continued to garner reactions, with the latest coming from movie king Van Damme

According to the Kick-Boxer icon, Wilder should be commended for standing up against the Gypsy King in such an intense encounter

Van Damme also praised Tyson Fury for his prowess, saying WBC heavy title holder is a superb fighter

Movie legend Jean-Claude Van Damme has heaped praises on Deontay Wilder for putting up a strong fight against Tyson Fury in their trilogy bout last weekend.

The kick-boxer icon and movie king also showered encomiums on Tyson Fury, saying although the Gypsy King does not have an athletic physique, his speed shows he is a fantastic boxer.

Fury and Wilder put up a classic bout in a brutal contest that saw five knock downs - as the Bronze Bomber also fell his opponent twice.

Tyson Fury vs Wilder trilogy fight applauded by Van Damme. Photo: Al Bello

The Gypsy King made a sensational comeback and in the eleventh round, it was KO for the Briton who handed a deft punch on the American to retain the WBC title.

And Van Damme who is famous for his fighting role in movies has stated that he knows what it means to fight as he did before going into acting.

Van Damme said via his YouTube Channel:

“I want to say something to Mr. Wilder. He did a great job you are a true champion to be able to take so much punishment. You gave Tyson (Fury) trouble too.

“You win the fight, but you did not win the fight. On the other hand Tyson Fury whom I love so much. The speed for such a big guy is fantastic.

“You’re such a great boxer. I know fighting as I’ve been fighting before acting. You have no idea the way… his boxing is superb.”

Mike Tyson analyses how he would defeat Tyson Fury

Meanwhile, retired boxing legend Mike Tyson has analysed how he would defeat WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a blockbuster dream fight.

According to the 55-year-old, taking on the Gypsy King aggressively will help him overcome the undefeated champion if they meet in the ring.

But legendary Tyson has now narrated how he would defeat Fury as he stressed the importance to be “close” to him and not “stay at a distance.”

Wilder handed 6-month ban following injury sustained vs Fury

Legit.ng earlier reported that Deontay Wilder has been suspended for six months after his brutal battering during his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury.

Wilder was immediately taken to the hospital after the fight and it was gathered that he was later released with a broken right hand.

The American has now been banned from returning into the boxing ring until next year April.

