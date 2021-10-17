Solskjaer stops Cristiano Ronaldo from storming off the pitch after Man United lost 4-2 to Leicester City

The defeat saw the end of the Red Devils'Premier League record of a staggering 29 unbeaten games away from home

It was the first time Manchester United have been beaten outside of Old Trafford since January 2020

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stopped Cristiano Ronaldo from storming off the pitch after the club's 4-2 loss against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, October 16, The Sun and Talksport report.

According to the report, Ronaldo was a dejected figure after Man United suffered their first away defeat in the Premier League after 29 matches.

Solskjaer stops Ronaldo from storming off the pitch after Man United's 4-2 loss to Leicester. Photo by Mike Egerton

Source: Getty Images

Just as he stormed out of the pitch against Everton in Man United's 1-1 draw with the Toffees tow weeks ago, Ronaldo attempted to do the same but was stopped this time by his manager.

The 36-year-old was fuming at the full-time whistle and wanted to go straight back to the dressing room.

However, he was stopped by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who pointed to the away supporters.

Ronaldo then turned and clapped at the travelling supporters before making his way to the dressing room.

Cristiano Ronaldo storms off pitch after Man United 1-1 draw with Everton

It is not the first time Ronaldo has shown his discontent this season and was upset after not securing a win for Man United.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the 36-year-old was in no mood to stay on the pitch after his side's disappointing 1-1 draw against Everton at Old Trafford as he walked straight down the tunnel.

Ronaldo was left on the bench during the Saturday, October 2 encounter, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surprisingly dropping him from the starting lineup.

The Portuguese was expected to lead the attack against the Toffees after scoring a last-gasp winner for the Red Devils against Villarreal in the Champions League earlier in the week, but Ole thought he needed rest to freshen up.

Anthony Martial was instead started up front, with the Frenchman repaying the faith in him by scoring United's opener and his first of the season in the first half of the clash.

However, Andros Townsend stunned the homes side with an equalizer in the second half as the tie ended in a 1-1 draw.

