Man United are scheduled for a daunting run of fixtures in the coming weeks across competitions including a meeting with rivals Man City.

The demanding calendar comes amid United's torrid form that has seen them pick just two wins in seven matches.

The Red Devils, who earlier in the season were touted as favourites to win the league were handed a reality check on Saturday, October 16, after they were humbled by Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Despite taking an early lead through Mason Greenwood, the hosts staged a dramatic comeback to hunt down United, with Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy, Parson Daka and Caglar Soyuncu.

The defeat saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer come under sharp criticism once again, with a number of fans demanding his sacking.

The Norwegian is now facing an uphill task in his bid to steady the ship but could come short tactically if his side's upcoming fixtures are anything to go by.

Man United will play Atalanta twice then face Liverpool, Tottenham and Man City.

Breakdown of Man United's next five matches

1. Man United are scheduled to take on Atalanta at Old Trafford in their Group F meeting on Wednesday, October 20.

2. The team then hosting rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, October 24.

3. Ole's wards will then take a trip to London at the end of October to take on Tottenham.

4. They will then head to Italy for the second leg of their fixture with Atalanta on Tuesday, November 2.

5. Man United will follow up the trip with a home match against rivals Man City on Saturday, November 6, in a Premier League cracker.

All five matches are expected to have a bearing on Ole's future at Old Trafford even as he looks to win his first title as United boss.

Man United board backs Solskjaer despite defeat to Leicester

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly has the full backing of Man United despite the club's recent poor run of results.

With just weeks into the new season, pressure is already mounting on Solskjaer to quit, with a section of fans suggesting he should be axed in the wake of the club's 4-2 defeat to Leicester.

After what appeared as progress under Ole, the Norwegian was handed a lucrative new deal in the summer and was heavily backed in the transfer window with Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, and Jadon Sancho all joining.

While United did mark the start of the campaign impressively, their form deteriorated significantly in recent weeks, managing just two wins in their last seven matches across competitions.

The development comes at a time the Red Devils are scheduled for unfavourable fixtures in the coming days including matches against rivals Liverpool and Man City.

Reacting to his side's defeat to Leicester, Solskjaer appeared to take responsibility for the loss but was also quick to admit his wards were poor.

