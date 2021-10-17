Paris Saint-Germain needed a great deal of luck to come from behind to beat Angers 2-1 in an exciting match on Friday, October 15

PSG extended their lead in Ligue 1 to nine points as Mbappe scored a late penalty to help the Parisians turn the game around against Angers

It was a game that did not feature the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar, who were on international duty hours earlier

Lionel Messi was seen watching the game with his beautiful wife Antonela Roccuzzo from the stands

A controversial late penalty from Kylian Mbappe was enough for the Parisians to turn the game around in a game that did not feature superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo watched from the stands as PSG claimed a 2-1 win over Angers. Photo by Xavier Laine.

Source: Getty Images

Messi, Neymar, and Angel Di Maria all had to watch the game from the stands as they had been involved in international football less than 36 hours ago.

Mauricio Pochettino instead went with Mbappe and Mauro Icardi to lead the line as the league leaders looked to bounce back from the disappointing 2-0 defeat to Rennes before the international break.

Things however got off to the worst possible start at the Parc des Princes as PSG found themselves behind against the odds after 36 minutes.

Former West Ham star Sofiane Boufal put in a dangerous cross which was finished off by Angelo Fulgini to give the visitors a surprise lead going into the break.

PSG eventually found their equalizer in the 69th minute courtesy of Danilo Pereira.

Despite pulling level, the Parisians struggled in the way of chances and quality in the final third and needed some good fortune late in the game to turn the game around.

Late on, Mauro Icardi miscued a header in the box and the ball ended up hitting the hand of an Angers defender at close range.

The incident had to be reviewed on the pitchside monitor and a penalty was eventually given, with Mbappe making no mistake from a few yards out.

The hard-fought win saw PSG extend their lead at the top of the table to nine points, and they will now turn their attention to Champions League football where they will face Bundesliga outfit, Leipzig, on Tuesday, October 19.

Messi slams referee after Argentina slim win against Peru

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lionel Messi on Friday, October 15, took aim at Brazilian match official Wilton Sampaio and the weather after Argentina’s narrow 1-0 win over Peru in World Cup qualifier.

Argentina narrowly beat Peru 1-0 early morning on Friday, October 15, thanks to a Lautaro Martinez strike, but the side were far from their best on the day.

After the game, Messi shared an image of the Argentina team on his Instagram with a caption that left fans talking.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi claimed that the Brazilian match official makes contentious decisions “on purpose''.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner endured a night to forget as he struggled to make an impact, with the 34-year-old suggesting afterward that testing conditions and those calling the shots conspired against him.

Argentina were fortunate to leave with maximum points after hosts Peru were awarded a second-half penalty.

However, Yoshimar Yotun cannoned his spot-kick off the crossbar to the delight of the Argentines who are now unbeaten in 25 matches.

