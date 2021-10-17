Man United forward Marcus Rashford has been very active on the social front in the last two years

Marcus Rashford has been urged by boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to focus on his football career if he wants to get the best for club and country in the next few years.

Marcus Rashford is yet to feature for Manchester United this season. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

The Manchester United winger made his first appearance for his team this season, scoring in his team's 4-2 loss against Leicester City.

Rashford who recently underwent a successful shoulder surgery a couple of weeks back has been at the forefront of a number of social campaigns in the UK.

However, his manager is now keen to see him produce some of his best football on the pitch.

"He is coming into the best age for a footballer and he's got a challenge on his hands here at Manchester United - and has a challenge on his hands to play for England," Solskjaer said in Friday’s press conference.

"Marcus knows that we want a lot from him, but we are going to give him the time to get back to what he was and what he can be," Solskjaer added.

Rashford becomes the youngest person to get honourary degree from Manchester University

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Marcus Rashford has been awarded a doctorate degree by the University of Manchester for helping fight poverty and his sporting achievements.

The 23-year-old joins the likes of legends Alex Ferguson and Bobby Charlton, making him the youngest person to receive the honour.

The Manchester-born star gave free meals to hundreds of thousands of school children during the coronavirus pandemic.

Before making his first appearance for Man United this season against Leicester City, Rashford has been out of action since playing a couple of minutes in the Euro 2020 tournament.

