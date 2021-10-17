Manchester United fans were vocal on social media with calls to have Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked

United succumbed to a lowly 4-2 defeat to Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday, October 16

The loss to Leicester City was Man United’s fourth defeat in their last seven games in all competitions

Amid a torrid run of form, United face Liverpool, Tottenham, and Manchester City in their next three league fixtures

Moments after the final whistle in Leicester City’s game against Manchester United at the King Power, Red Devils fans have renewed calls to have Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked, Daily Star and top Kenya website Tuko.co.ke report.

Solskjaer's Manchester United have now lost four of their last 7 games in all competitions. Photo by Alex Pantling.

Source: UGC

Manchester United were made to pay for several incidents of defensive lapses during the game on Saturday, October 16 as Leicester claimed a famous 4-2 victory.

In a crazy final 10 minutes of football, United seemed to have snatched an equalizer after Marcus Rashford latched onto a Victor Lindelof long ball to smash home to make it 2-2.

But Leicester once again stole the lead 15 seconds after Rashford’s goal thanks to Jamie Vardy, as Zambian international Patson Daka rounded off the scoring to confirm another miserable night for Solskjaer.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Man United fans were quick to vent their frustration with the side after the game with Solskjaer taking most of the heat from the United faithful.

"This might be the most important Loss in the History of Manchester United. Ole has to be sacked now surely," one fan fumed.

Another questioned: "Can we finally end this failed experiment and bring in a manager who knows what they are doing?"

Man United’s next fixtures

Part of the reason fans seem irate with the current state of Manchester United is the team’s next fixtures on the horizon.

United face Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday, October 20, before hosting Liverpool in a potentially heated derby four days later.

After the Liverpool clash, United will also face Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in their next two fixtures, with a return leg against Atalanta in between those matches.

Man United board backs Solskjaer despite defeat to Leicester

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly has the full backing of Man United despite the club's recent poor run of results.

With just weeks into the new season, pressure is already mounting on Solskjaer to quit, with a section of fans suggesting he should be axed in the wake of the club's 4-2 defeat to Leicester.

After what appeared as progress under Ole, the Norwegian was handed a lucrative new deal in the summer and was heavily backed in the transfer window with Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, and Jadon Sancho all joining.

While United did mark the start of the campaign impressively, their form deteriorated significantly in recent weeks, managing just two wins in their last seven matches across competitions.

The development comes at a time the Red Devils are scheduled for unfavourable fixtures in the coming days including matches against rivals Liverpool and Man City.

Reacting to his side's defeat to Leicester, Solskjaer appeared to take responsibility for the loss but was also quick to admit his wards were poor.

Source: Legit.ng