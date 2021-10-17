Paul Pogba has taken issue with his teammates' performance following Man United's 4-2 defeat to Leicester

Paul Pogba has sent his Man United teammates a rallying call in the wake of their recent humbling in the hands of Leicester City on Saturday, October 16.

Pogba noted United have been making common mistakes in recent fixtures, underscoring the need for the team to change tact. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Despite taking an early lead via Mason Greenwood at the King Power Stadium, United went on to fall to a dismal 4-2 defeat against the Foxes leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under increasing pressure.

Reacting to the defeat, Pogba noted the problems that saw United collapse against Brendan Rodgers' men have been a lingering factor for the longest time.

According to the Frenchman, United deserved to lose the fixture as they have not been learning from their past mistakes.

"We deserved to lose," Metro UK quoted Pogba saying.

"To be honest, we have been having this kind of games for a long time.

"We have not found the problem, conceding easy goals, stupid goals. We need to be more mature, play with more experience and arrogance in a good way. We need to find something, we need to change," he added.

On his part, Solskjaer agreed his side deserved no point against Leicester, lamenting his wards' lack of focus and maturity in the tie.

"We didn’t deserve points today," the United boss said.

Man United board backs Solskjaer despite defeat to Leicester

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly has the full backing of Man United despite the club's recent poor run of results.

With just weeks into the new season, pressure is already mounting on Solskjaer to quit, with a section of fans suggesting he should be axed in the wake of the club's 4-2 defeat to Leicester.

After what appeared as progress under Ole, the Norwegian was handed a lucrative new deal in the summer and was heavily backed in the transfer window with Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, and Jadon Sancho all joining.

While United did mark the start of the campaign impressively, their form deteriorated significantly in recent weeks, managing just two wins in their last seven matches across competitions.

The development comes at a time the Red Devils are scheduled for unfavourable fixtures in the coming days including matches against rivals Liverpool and Man City.

Reacting to his side's defeat to Leicester, Solskjaer appeared to take responsibility for the loss but was also quick to admit his wards were poor.

Source: Legit.ng