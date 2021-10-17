Pressure is growing on Man United to sack Solskjaer as manager following their recent defeat to Leicester

However, according to reports in the UK, the under-fire Norwegian has the support of United's hierarchy as there are no plans to sack him

The Red Devils have endured a poor run of results across competitions that has seen them pick just two wins in seven fixtures

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly has the full backing of Man United despite the club's recent poor run of results.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has led Man United to a frustrating run of results in recent days. Photo: Getty Images.

With just weeks into the new season, pressure is already mounting on Solskjaer to quit, with a section of fans suggesting he should be axed in the wake of the club's 4-2 defeat to Leicester.

After what appeared as progress under Ole, the Norwegian was handed a lucrative new deal in the summer and was heavily backed in the transfer window with Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho all joining.

While United did mark the start of the campaign impressively, their form deteriorated significantly in recent weeks, managing just two wins in their last seven matches across competitions.

But despite the worrying run of performances, The Athletic reports Solskjaer still maintains 100% backing of United chiefs and he is not in danger of being sent packing.

The development comes at a time the Red Devils are scheduled for unfavourable fixtures in the coming days including matches against rivals Liverpool and Man City.

Reacting to his side's defeat to Leicester, Solskjaer appeared to take responsibility for the loss but was also quick to admit his wards were poor.

"When you look at the game after, the four goals we conceded were poor. The way we played we don’t deserve to continue that run," he said.

Paul Pogba slams teammates after defeat to Leicester City

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Paul Pogba was left unimpressed after United conceded four goals in their loss to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The Red Devils failed to take just a point as the Foxes ran riot to win the Premier League fixture 4-2.

Paul Pogba was blunt in his post-match comments, with the Frenchman admitting that his side deserved to lose the game.

Goalkeeper David De Gea put up amazing saves in the encounter while big names such as Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba himself were performed poorly.

In a game full of twists and turns, both sides led the game at some point, but it was the Foxes who came up out with the points after some late drama.

Following the loss, Manchester United drop to fifth position on the log and are five points behind league leaders Chelsea who defeated Brentford 1-0.

