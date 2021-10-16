Paul Scholes wants Mohamed Salah to remain at Premier League side Liverpool for him to win Ballon d'Or

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has enjoined Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah to remain at the Premier League side for him to have the chance to win the Ballon d'Or award.

The Egypt international is currently in the form of his life this season for Liverpool banging in goals for the Reds in all competitions as Jurgen Klopp and his wards remain unbeaten in the Premier League.

Names of 30 men have been announced for this year's Ballon d'Or award with Mohamed Salah among and the Egyptian will face serious battle from regulars Lionel Messi and Ronaldo.

Mohamed Salah in action for Premier League side Liverpool. Photo by Andrew Powell

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea star Jorginho is also in the frame for the award this year following his incredible performances winning the Champions League and also the EURO 2020.

Real Madrid are said to be interested in signing Mohamed Salah, and according to the report on GOAL, Paul Scholes explained that the best thing for the former Chelsea star to do is to stay at Anfield.

Paul Scholes' reaction

“If Salah wants to be the best player on the planet, he has to stay at Liverpool, he has to stay in England.

“The best players are here, it’s the best league in the world now. It’s got the three best coaches in the world, with the best teams.

“So, if he wants to be the best player on the planet, he has to stay here and Liverpool will have to pay him.”

Liverpool Legend Claims Salah is Better than Ronaldo, Messi after Performance Against Man City

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Jamie Carragher stated that Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is currently the best player in the world following his performance against Man City.

The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw by the Citizens but Salah produced one of his best performances this season against their Premier League rivals.

The Egypt international provided the assist for Sadio Mane to open the scoring before the hour mark before netting a superb second.

Salah came alive in the second half and was a thorn in the flesh for City defenders, showing flashes of brilliance.

City came back from behind twice to earn a draw in a keenly contested game and Carragher believes it is enough to prove Salah is currently the best player in the world.

