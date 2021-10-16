Paul Pogba was left unimpressed after United conceded four goals in their loss to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium

The Red Devils failed to take just a point as the Foxes ran riot to win the Premier League fixture 4-2

Paul Pogba was blunt in his post-match comments, with the Frenchman admitting that his side deserved to lose the game

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has taken the entire squad to the cleaners following their 4-2 loss to Leicester City in a Premier League clash on Saturday, SPORTbible reports.

United conceded four goals against the Foxes, a situation Pogba branded as ‘stu*id’, admitting that the Red Devils are far away from competing for titles.

Goalkeeper David De Gea put up amazing saves in the encounter while big names such as Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba himself were performed poorly.

Paul Pogba not impressed with United's loss to Leicester City. Photo: Mike Egerton

In a game full of twists and turns, both sides led the game at some point, but it was the Foxes who came up out with the points after some late drama.

Following the loss, Manchester United drop to fifth position on the log and are five points behind league leaders Chelsea who defeated Brentford 1-0.

Pogba’s comments shows he is already getting fed up of United’s results in recent times.

The Frenchman told Sky Sports via Euro Sport:

“To be honest we have been having those kinds of games for a long time and we haven’t found the problem. We have to find the problem.

“We need to be more mature and play with more experience, arrogance in a good way. We have to take the ball and play our football.

“We have to find what is the key of this change, and this game that we lose as we deserve to lose today.”

“It is all of us. We have to find something, to change something. The mindset of all of us.

“We don’t know, and it is frustrating as we don’t understand. We have to find that fast as, if we want to compete and to win the title, we have to win those games, even though they are hard.”

Brentford 0-1 Chelsea

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea have returned to the summit of the Premier League standings following a 1-0 victory over Brentford on Saturday evening.

Ben Chilwell scored the only goal of the encounter in first half stoppage-time as he latched onto a loose ball inside the danger area.

Liverpool were temporarily on the standings of the English topflight following a 5-0 win over Watford earlier, but a win for the Blues at Brentford returned them top of the league.

