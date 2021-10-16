Brentford vs Chelsea saw the Blues manage a 1-0 win away from home to return top of the Premier League

A late fitrst half strike by Ben Chilwell saw the Blues claim all three points at the Brentford Community Stadium

Both teams matched eachother in the second half, but Thomas Tuchel's side managed to escape with all three points

Chelsea have returned to the summit of the Premier League standings following a 1-0 victory over Brentford on Saturday evening, Chelsea FC reports.

Ben Chilwell scored the only goal of the encounter in first half stoppage-time as he latched unto a loose ball inside the danger area.

Liverpool were temporarily on the standings of the English topflight following a 5-0 win over Watford earlier, but a win for the Blues at Brentford returned them top of the league.

Brentford vs Chelsea ended in a win for the Blues. Photo: Chloe Knott

Source: Getty Images

Brentford began the game impressively, but it was Chelsea that looked more threatening for most parts of the first half.

In the 17th minute, Romelu Lukaku stood over a free-kick for Chelsea on the edge of the Brentford box but couldn't get enough bend on his effort and it went wide.

Five minutes later, Chelsea came close yet again following a rapid counter-attack led by Timo Werner which resulted in Romelu Lukaku turning home a cross from the German forward.

In the 37th minute, Chelsea went direct as Chalobah found Chilwell on the edge of the Brentford box. The wing-back cushioned a header down for Werner who tried to guide his shot into the top corner but got it just too high.

In the first minute of first half stoppage time, Ben Chilwell broke the deadlock for the visitors.

An Azpilicueta cross was cleared to the edge of the box and the England international was left with space to execute a perfect half volley behind David Raya. 1-0 Chelsea.

In the early exchanges of the second half, Chelsea should have had a second, although there was a chance it might not have counted as Lukaku may have been offside.

The ball fell to the Belgian striker inside the penalty area but, on the half volley, he managed to strike his shot well over.

Evening Standard reports that late on, Brentford almost restored parity when Norgaard attempted to scoop past Mendy, but Chalobah cleared off the line and that was how it ended; Brentford 0-1 Chelsea.

